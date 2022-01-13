McAttee had not made an initial appearance in court as of Thursday morning; it could not immediately be determined if she has an attorney.
Capitol Police said in a statement that the incident occurred about 1:40 p.m. outside their headquarters on D Street NE, near the Hart Senate Office Building.
Police said the woman had parked a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a no-parking zone in front of the building and told officers she had driven to the District from Michigan. Police said she told officers that she “wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021.”
Authorities declined to reveal details of that conversation, but they said in the statement that there is no evidence the woman planned to do anything “except speak with our officers.”
During the conversation, police said an officer saw a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the vehicle.
Police said they seized an unloaded Remington Nylon .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber rifle and a loaded Mossberg shotgun.