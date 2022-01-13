McAttee had not made an initial appearance in court as of Thursday morning; it could not immediately be determined if she has an attorney.
Capitol Police said in a statement that the incident occurred about 1:40 p.m. outside their headquarters on D Street NE, near the Hart Senate Office Building.
Police said the woman had parked a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a no-parking zone in front of the building and told officers she had driven to the District from Michigan. Police said she told officers that she “wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021.”
Authorities declined to reveal details of that conversation, but they said in the statement that there is no evidence the woman planned to do anything “except speak with our officers.”
During the conversation, police said an officer saw a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the vehicle.
Police said they seized an unloaded Remington Nylon .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber rifle and a loaded Mossberg shotgun.
McAttee’s 33-year-old son, Gregory M. McAttee, said his mother has suffered from mental illness and thought people who attacked the Capitol had also been harassing her.
He said he did not know she had come to the District and had been arrested. Gregory McAttee said his mother hunted with the muzzle loader.
