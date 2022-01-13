In 2017, the District pioneered a $7,200-a-year rental subsidy program known as D.C. Flex. During the pandemic’s early days, Martha’s Table was among a coalition of nonprofits providing cash assistance to 500 Ward 8 families through a program known as Thrive East of the River. Last December, the organization announced that it would use a $180,000 grant from health insurer Amerigroup DC for cash assistance for 50 new moms in Ward 8.