Few cities have been as directly affected as Washington, known as a place for power brokers to converge. In 2021 in the nation’s capital, total revenue from hotel business was projected to be down 86.5 percent from the 2019 total, according to the AHLA analysis. By fall 2021, only 11 percent of D.C.’s 9,600 hotel workers who had lost jobs during the pandemic had returned to work. An October update from the DowntownDC Business Improvement District reported that “the business traveler, the international traveler and the convention traveler were mostly missing” from the city center.