Though Flores was there legally and his grandmother lived nearby, the suit said, the group dispersed as ordered. When Flores walked away, a police cruiser driven by Officer Noah Duckett with Officer Byron Alarcon inside followed him.
As Alarcon got out of the vehicle, according to the suit, Duckett harassed Flores with “homophobic taunts,” asking whether Flores was “in the alley with his boyfriend.”
“Mr. Flores understood Defendant Duckett’s language as insinuating Mr. Flores was gay and intended by Defendant Duckett to be derogatory and harassing,” the suit said.
Leaving the vehicle, Duckett pinned Flores against a wall, the lawsuit alleges, and handcuffed him before searching his pockets without his consent, removing his wallet and identification, and examining his tattoos.
“Defendant Duckett stated Mr. Flores was stopped simply because he was in the vicinity of other individuals they thought to be gang members,” the suit said.
Flores was released after about 10 minutes and has not been charged with a crime related to the stop, according to the suit.
D.C. police do not comment on pending litigation, according to a spokeswoman. Duckett declined to comment, and Alarcon could not be reached for comment at numbers in public records.
In 2019, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department did not have “a program directing officers to conduct stop-and-frisk in the manner found unconstitutional” in a case in New York.
“While most stops do not involve a frisk (a protective pat-down for weapons), a police officer can conduct a frisk in the District if he or she has reasonable suspicion that the person has a weapon,” he wrote in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.
The suit, filed Jan. 5, said the officers had “no reasonable suspicion to stop Mr. Flores and therefore no basis for conducting any search at all.” It seeks an unspecified amount of damages for pain and suffering and legal costs.
“As a result of the seizure and search at the hands of MPD officers, Mr. Flores suffered humiliation, deprivation of his liberty, and fear for his personal safety,” the suit said.
Carlos Andino, an attorney for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs who represents Flores, said the lawsuit offers D.C. police a chance to explain how they identify individuals as gang members.
More than 3,600 people are in the D.C. gang database, Andino said, and 99 percent of them are people of color — but advocates and the community have not been told how the department uses the database.
“It’s still unclear how it’s being used against these individuals,” Andino said in an interview. “We wanted to open the door for MPD and the department to come forward and explain how they are affiliating people with gangs.”
In a statement, Flores said he hopes that the lawsuit “helps stop other people from experiencing what I have.”
“Police driving down the street should not make you afraid for your life, but that’s how I felt when these officers chased me down,” the statement said.