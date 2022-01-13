Firefighters battle a blaze that left one person dead in Frederick, Md. (Frederick County Fire )By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:43 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:43 a.m. ESTOfficials said a person died in a house fire in Frederick, Md.The blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road, a few miles from Interstate 70.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe victim was not identified, pending notification of relatives. Authorities said the cause remains under investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...