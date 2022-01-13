This was what he wanted to show the gaming world in 2010 during MAGFest, the annual Music and Gaming Festival — a big deal in the gamer world. But the MAGFest hotel, ironically, didn’t have the connectivity to support that volume of gaming, so they moved it to Mom’s basement, shuttling the hotshot players to and from the hotel for their time slots. The gaming world ate it up, and a tradition Uyama would name Games Done Quick was born.