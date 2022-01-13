The move will probably be one the attorney general’s last in office as he closes out his two terms in signature Herring fashion. Over the past eight years, Herring became nationally known for his fierce progressive bent, calling himself the “people’s lawyer,” in part for his willingness to take on conservatives and powerful interests on high-profile issues such as gun control and same-sex marriage. During his term, he also came under fire for darkening his skin to dress as a rapper at a 1980 college party. He lost his November election to Republican Jason Miyares, who will be sworn in Saturday.