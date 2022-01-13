The legal writings have been toothless since the Supreme Court issued rulings that outlawed discrimination on the basis of race. But Herring, who made the announcement along with members of the state’s NAACP and Black Caucus, said he hopes his sweeping order will send a message that Virginia is continuing to reckon with its past.
“By overruling these opinions, we are making clear that these legal opinions do not reflect the Virginia of today, and we will not carry them into the commonwealth of the future,” Herring said at a news conference Thursday.
The opinions applied or interpreted state laws that banned interracial marriage, segregated public schools and disenfranchised Black citizens by requiring poll taxes and literacy tests, among other discriminatory practices.
The move will probably be one the attorney general’s last in office as he closes his two terms in signature Herring fashion. Over the past eight years, Herring became nationally known for his fierce progressive bent, calling himself the “people’s lawyer,” in part for his willingness to take on conservatives and powerful interests on high-profile issues such as gun control and same-sex marriage. During his term, he also came under fire for darkening his skin to dress as a rapper at a 1980 college party. He lost his November election to Republican Jason Miyares, who will be sworn in Saturday.
“As I saw that my term was coming to an end, I saw it was important for the commonwealth to get this across the finish line,” Herring said Thursday.
This is far from the first time that elected leaders in the state have wrestled with Virginia’s history by wiping away emblems of its past. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who himself faced intense public scrutiny for a blackface photo, appointed a commission to find racist language that persisted in the state code, which the General Assembly ultimately used to scrap discriminatory language from their books. Confederate statues across the state, including the state’s biggest statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, have fallen one by one since the state overturned decades-old prohibitions on the removal of Confederate war memorials.
Cynthia Hudson, former chief deputy attorney general of Virginia, chairs the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. She characterized Herring’s move, which she helped launch during her time with the attorney general’s office, as “a perfect complement” to the commission’s work.
“Just like Virginia wiped racist, outdated laws off its books in recent years, so too should it wipe away racist, outdated legal opinions that supported and helped to implement those laws,” she said in a statement.
Herring overruled the 58 opinions with support from state Sen. Mamie Locke and Del. Lamont Bagby, who chairs the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
“This means a great deal,” Bagby said at the news conference Thursday, noting that his parents had been bused across the state to receive an education. “Not just to the ancestors, but to individuals who have lived through it.”
The president of the Virginia chapter of the NAACP, Robert Barnett, also spoke Thursday to commend Herring for his action and speak about his family’s experiences with racism in the state.
He described a childhood evening when he was sitting at the dining room table and asked his parents why they weren’t voting. They told him, he recalled, that they could not afford it. The $1.75 tax was too much.
“If they could be here today and see that that has changed from their generation to my generation, I know they would be smiling from ear to ear,” Barnett said.
Virginia’s past attorneys general issued scores of opinions applying laws that imposed poll taxes, whites-only primaries, segregated voter lists and literacy tests. Barnett called Herring’s ruling “an important step” in acknowledging those wrongs, but stressed that the state has more work to do.
“Virginia must continue to right the wrongs of the troubled past,” he said. “We will remain steadfast in ensuring that the progress continues, regardless of who is in public office.”