Jain, 31, who previously ran for Montgomery County Council and worked for the Obama administration, does not have any previous experience in office. He threw his hat into the ring to be the first person of color to hold the state’s top position, and the youngest governor in the country.
“I wanted someone who comes from a community that is typically forgotten about and someone who understands what it means to struggle to fight and to persevere,” Jain said. “Because that’s the type of perspective and energy we need to transform our state.”
Lytes, who was born in Baltimore and raised in Prince George’s County, has worked in advocacy roles with the University of Maryland Medical Center, Maryland Endocrine, the First Baptist Church of Highland Park and the American Diabetes Association, according to a news release from Jain’s campaign.
Jain’s campaign said it’s focused on transparency, inclusion and equal access to state government, and finding a comprehensive approach to solving issues through a “Relief, Recovery and Reform agenda.”
“Until recently we never thought about getting into politics. Often we see politicians give big speeches and false promises,” Lytes said. “But then I met Ashwani and I started to feel hopeful. His work making our politics more inclusive and accessible for regular people like you and me is so inspiring. And I’m honored to be his running mate.”
Jain is one of 10 candidates running in the Democratic primary. So far, former U.S. education secretary John B. King Jr. has selected Michelle Siri, an attorney and women’s rights advocate, to join his ticket; author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore named former state delegate Aurna Miller as his running mate; Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) named Monique Anderson-Walker, who recently resigned from the Prince George’s County Council; and former county executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) chose longtime Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro.
Republican candidate Del. Daniel L. Cox of Frederick tapped Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.
Candidates must select their running mates before the Feb. 22 filing deadline.