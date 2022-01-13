Last year she announced that she would stop prosecuting certain misdemeanor cases, including prostitution and drug possession. She said it was part of a shift to keep jails from overcrowding during the pandemic. Advocacy groups applauded the move as a “smart on crime” approach that focused less on petty nonviolent offenses, allowing resources to be spent on fighting violent crime. Some members of the community worried about the impact the policy would have in neighborhoods impacted by drugs and violence.