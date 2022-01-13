Mosby received $36,000, then used it to make a down payment on a vacation home in Florida, according to the indictment.
A spokeswoman for Mosby and her personal attorney, A. Scott Bolden, did not immediately return requests for comment. A date for her first appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore has not yet been set, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said in a news release.
The federal probe followed a seven-month inquiry by the city’s Inspector General examining Mosby’s travel, personal businesses and gifts. The report was released in February 2021.
Mosby is part of a new, growing generation of progressive prosecutors and a prominent voice among those seeking to address the country’s systemic inequity of mass incarceration.
Currently serving in her second term, Mosby gained national attention in 2015 when she charged six officers in the police custody death of Gray, a 25-year-old Black man from West Baltimore. Gray’s death triggered days of unrest in Baltimore. None of the officers were convicted which led to some criticism of Mosby from those who considered the charges an overreach.
Since then, her office has been both hailed and criticized for some of the aggressive actions its taken to reform the criminal justice system and its response to the surge in violent crime in the city.
Last year she announced that she would stop prosecuting certain misdemeanor cases, including prostitution and drug possession. She said it was part of a shift to keep jails from overcrowding during the pandemic. Advocacy groups applauded the move as a “smart on crime” approach that focused less on petty nonviolent offenses, allowing resources to be spent on fighting violent crime. Some members of the community worried about the impact the policy would have in neighborhoods impacted by drugs and violence.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has repeatedly attacked Mosby over the years, blaming her for escalating violence in the city. During a recent appearance on Fox News Sunday he called her a “big part of the problem. We have a prosecutor in Baltimore City who refuses to prosecute violent criminals and that’s at the root of the problem.”
Mosby countered in a letter to Hogan that his attacks were driven by his own national ambitions, that he was using Baltimore City as a “punching bag” to “score political points with your conservative base.”
At age 34, Mosby became one of the youngest chief law enforcement officers in the country when she was elected in 2014.
Mosby, who is married to Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby (D), is also half of one of Maryland’s power couples. Her husband, Nick Mosby, who made a brief run for mayor in 2015, is also a former state delegate. He became city council president in 2020.
The Mosbys have been the center of a federal probe for more than a year that has included the couple’s tax and business affairs.
Last year, a federal grand jury subpoenaed a range of financial records related to the couple, including tax returns, bank statements, credit card statements, loan documents and canceled checks, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Five months ago, the Baltimore Sun reported that Marilyn Mosby’s personal attorney said a perjury charge was being pursued by the Criminal Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice over a signature on a document.
He said that they refused to tell him anything more.
“You can’t prosecute me for perjury, or that I lied about a document, without telling me what the document is,” he said. “Without telling me what the lie is. That’s denial of due process. Every one of them, there were eight in the room, refused to tell us what the lie was, what the document they saw.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.