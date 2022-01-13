“The two of us were trying to hold him up and get him outside. And both of us were crying, I think, at one point this morning,” she said. “I was saying, ‘This is it. This is the end.’ He’s, like, ‘No, no. He’s okay. We’ll give him the medication.’ Then he’s saying, ‘No, it’s the end.’ And I’m saying, ‘No, no. He’s gonna make it.’ … In any great team and relationship … there are moments when you’re just not sure you’re going to make it. And that’s when your real friends really pull you through.”