The shooting occurred about 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE.
Police said the victim, Derico Justice Miles, 21, of Southeast Washington, had been shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not describe a possible motive.
Miles was killed about 150 feet away from where a 17-year-old high school senior had been shot the afternoon of Dec. 3 while walking home from a nearby high school. Larelle Washington died Dec. 6.
Police have said they know of no connection between the two shootings. No arrest has been made in the shooting of Washington.