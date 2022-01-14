Kelly was fatally wounded in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck after a vehicle pulled up next to his and a driver opened fire in an act of road rage in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in the Temple Hills area, police said.
Kelly was with his girlfriend and their three young children on their way to a holiday dinner, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No one else in the truck was injured.
The arrest comes three days after police released surveillance video of an SUV they say was connected with the killing and sought help from the public. Homicide detectives were able to identify the dark blue GMC Envoy they were looking for, which police say is registered to a relative of Lewis’s. Police said detectives identified Lewis and learned that he had been arrested by Prince George’s police on St. Barnabas Road on Dec. 27 and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.
The gun in that arrest was linked to the shooting of Kelly, police said. Detectives are still in search of the GMC Envoy, police said.
Lewis was arrested Thursday in Clinton, police said. He is in custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections and is being held without bond. Police said Lewis has confessed to the shooting.
It was not immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.