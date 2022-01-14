PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — launched its own, roughly seven-month undercover investigation of the Envigo facility in Virginia. The group said its investigator found workers with no veterinary credentials sticking needles into puppies’ heads to drain hematomas without any pain relief for the animal, and cases in which puppies “fell through holes in the cages and ended up in drains, soaked with water, feces and other waste.”