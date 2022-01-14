About noon Friday, police were called to the Capital One bank along New Hampshire Avenue in the Colesville area. They found Himanshu Tanna on the scene after his vehicle, a Lexus SUV, had collided with a lamppost, Goff said.
An initial investigation showed he purposely struck his wife with the vehicle before he reversed, stopped and went forward again, Goff said. His SUV struck his wife several times before hitting the lamppost, she said.
The husband was taken into custody without incident and driven to police headquarters, where he cooperated with detectives during an interview, Goff said.
It was not immediately clear whether Tanna had an attorney.
The death was Montgomery County’s first homicide of 2022. The county recorded 32 homicides in 2021, matching numbers not seen since 2002.