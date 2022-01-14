“I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me and I intend to fight with every ounce in my being,” Mosby said, reading a prepared statement on a city street in downtown Baltimore.
Mosby did not take questions from reporters.
Baltimore’s chief prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted, accused of perjury and making false loan applications
In charging documents unsealed Thursday, federal prosecutors accuse Mosby of withdrawing large sums of money from her city retirement account twice in 2020 under a Cares Act provision meant for people struggling financially in the pandemic even though she was not facing that kind of hardship.
They allege Mosby instead used the withdrawn money to make down payments on two vacation properties in Florida — a home in Kissimmee and a condo in Longboat Key.
The court papers also allege Mosby was dishonest on loan applications for the properties, failing to reveal that she and her husband owed a significant amount of money in unpaid federal taxes and violating the terms of a “second home rider” she signed by hiring a management company to rent out one of the properties.
Mosby’s first appearance in federal court for the U.S. District of Maryland has not yet been scheduled, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.
Immediately following the announcement of the charges against Mosby, her personal attorney, A. Scott Bolden, said in an email that the accusations were “bogus” and “rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election.”
In her statement Friday, Mosby denied all the allegations made by federal prosecutors and said she called the news conference because she felt it was important for the residents of Baltimore to hear from her directly.
“I am here before you today to state unequivocally that I am innocent,” she said. “ … I wanted the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I’ve done nothing wrong. I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage documents.”
She promised the court proceedings would not “distract” her from doing her job, and she vowed to “fight these charges with everything I have.”
The federal probe followed a seven-month inquiry by the city’s inspector general examining Mosby’s travel, personal businesses and gifts. The report was released in February 2021.
Mosby is part of a new, growing generation of liberal prosecutors and a prominent voice among those seeking to address the country’s systemic inequity of mass incarceration.
Currently serving in her second term, Mosby gained national attention in 2015 when she charged six officers in the death of Gray, a 25-year-old Black man from West Baltimore. Gray was injured in police custody and died days after his arrest, triggering unrest in Baltimore. None of the officers was convicted, which led to criticism of Mosby by those who considered the charges an overreach.
She positioned herself Friday as a fighter, recounting her first underdog campaign for state’s attorney when she had little name recognition.
“As a Black woman, a lawyer, a wife and a mother looking to serve my community, I sought elected office because I knew there was so much more we could be doing and should be doing,” she said.
She said that since she charged the officers in Gray’s death, against the advice of the U.S. attorney’s office, she has had “a target on my back.” She spoke of her efforts to change how drug use and sex work is prosecuted and her work addressing the systemic issues that lead to mass incarceration, particularly of Black men and people of color.
“I get it,” Mosby said. “This is not what prosecutors usually do, and many people will forever hate me for it.”
The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said it had no comment on Mosby’s statement.