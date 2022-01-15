“My uncle drove a taxicab in D.C. during the 1940-1950s period,” Stanley wrote. “He took us to Maine Avenue one very cold winter night and stopped at a hole in the wall run by a vendor named Benny Bortnick. It was just a wooden counter and bare lightbulb above, but a healthy collection of seafood customers picking up crab cakes, oysters and huge fish sandwiches to go. Please, who was Benny Bortnick, and did he ever branch out into a brick-and-mortar restaurant?”