Nate Fleming, a candidate for a D.C. Council seat, reported that he was carjacked Saturday at a gas station in Northeast Washington.

Fleming said in an interview that he was not physically injured in the gunpoint incident at Nannie Helen Burroughs and Minnesota avenues NE.

He was returning to his car from inside the gas station about 2 p.m. when a vehicle with four people wearing masks pulled up, he said. Someone got out and said, “Give me the keys,” Fleming said.

He said two of the four robbers carried guns.

He tossed them the keys to make the confrontation as quick and safe as possible, Fleming said.

“It reminded me of something you’d see on TV or in a movie,” he said.

The robbers took the car and left. Fleming said he reported the incident to 911 and two officers and a detective took his report. As of late Saturday night, he had not heard that the vehicle had been recovered, he said.

Police reported on Twitter an incident that matched Fleming’s account. Police officials could not be reached Saturday night to comment on his report or confirm the identity of the victim.

Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate who grew up in Washington and has been a council staff member. He is running for an at-large seat.