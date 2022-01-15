He said two of the four robbers carried guns.
He tossed them the keys to make the confrontation as quick and safe as possible, Fleming said.
“It reminded me of something you’d see on TV or in a movie,” he said.
The robbers took the car and left. Fleming said he reported the incident to 911 and two officers and a detective took his report. As of late Saturday night, he had not heard that the vehicle had been recovered, he said.
Police reported on Twitter an incident that matched Fleming’s account. On Sunday, D.C. police confirmed that Fleming is the victim listed in the incident. No arrest had been made.
Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate who grew up in Washington and has been a council staff member. He is running for an at-large seat.