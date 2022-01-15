“I’ve seen where someone dumps, like, white paint down a storm drain and it turns the stream white, but it’s very temporary. The fact this stream was completely black the second day made me realize, this is big, this is a big discharge,” Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks said in an interview.
Yet the Washington Aqueduct, a federally owned and operated treatment plant that supplies drinking water to about 1 million people in the District and Northern Virginia, said it has found no evidence that its facilities were the source of any such spill or discharge.
Cynthia Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the plant, said that after receiving word of a possible spill, agency officials inspected the facility’s equipment, reviewed data logs for possible abnormalities that might suggest an accidental discharge, and could find nothing to indicate that a spill or discharge had occurred.
“The Washington Aqueduct relies solely on the Potomac River for raw water supply and therefore, any concern of contamination is taken very seriously,” Mitchell said in an email. “The Aqueduct and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are committed to ensuring the safety of our public water system remains a top priority, which includes clean water protection measures.”
EPA spokeswoman Terri White said the agency is looking into the written report that Naujoks submitted to the agency. She also said the agency is not aware of any problems or violations at the water treatment plant. Maryland Department of the Environment spokesman Jay Apperson said the agency had not received any complaints about a possible discharge. Officials at the District’s Department of Energy and Environment did not respond to emails or calls seeking comment.
The Washington Aqueduct — which draws water from the Potomac River, treats it at the Dalecarlia and McMillan sites, and sells it to D.C. Water for distribution to customers — has been in operation since 1864 after more than a decade of construction. Over the years, the facility has sometimes encountered problems and criticism with its operations.
In the 1990s, city residents were advised to boil the water when filtering problems led to excess turbidity, along with the threat of more dangerous contaminants, in its drinking water. In the early 2000s, the Washington Aqueduct came under fire again for releasing high amounts of alum, a substance used to coagulate sediments to filter them from the water, into the Potomac River.
In a letter to the EPA dated Jan. 7, Naujoks said kayakers on Jan. 1 paddled to a spot in Little Falls Branch to exit the water. The entire stream was filled with a black viscous substance that smelled like “organic matter” and stuck to their kayaks, he wrote. The black liquid was still in the stream the next day when the kayakers returned.
Naujoks alerted the Washington Aqueduct on Jan. 4 and investigated on his own, reporting that the water still looked abnormal, no longer black but dark brown, and filled with “suspended solids that had a slimy, snot-like characteristic,” he said in his letter. Naujoks said he tracked the possible contaminant to a large pipe connected to the Washington Aqueduct’s facility.
“I am happy to be wrong, but I believe it is some type of organic material that was released” from the water treatment plant on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, Naujoks said in an interview. “This was a very large release.”