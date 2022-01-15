A Patrick County sheriff’s deputy and a Virginia state trooper responded, and police say that when they entered the residence, a man pointed a gun at the officers.
Police said the man refused to drop the gun after officers ordered him to do so. The trooper then shot the man, police say.
Police identified the man as Barry Dean Compton, 64. He died at the scene.
Neither the trooper nor the deputy was injured, police said. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem field office.
Virginia State Police placed the trooper on administrative leave, according to their policy, until the completion of the investigation, police said.