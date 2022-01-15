Youngkin’s confident, tycoon-next-door demeanor — emphasized by his ever-present fleece vest — allowed him to strike a fine political balance in a state that had soundly rejected Trump’s divisive bombast. The 6-foot-5 former collegiate basketball player was able to appeal to suburban voters weary of extended school closures earlier in the coronavirus pandemic while mobilizing the Trump base of the GOP with promises to pursue “election integrity” and ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in public schools.
His popularity helped Republicans win back the majority in the House of Delegates, which Democrats had controlled for two years. But as Youngkin gets down to the business of governing, he will face the need to negotiate and compromise with a Democratic majority in the state Senate.
The divided government could create tough going for Youngkin as he seeks to make good on promises to undo two years of unbridled Democratic power — though with a booming state budget, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have already signaled interest in rolling back state taxes.
Youngkin takes over from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who plans to return to Norfolk and resume his practice as a pediatric neurologist.
Glenn Youngkin is about to take office as Virginia’s next governor. Here’s everything you need to know.
Security was high and outdoor temperatures were low Saturday as hundreds of lawmakers, ticketed constituents, family members and other dignitaries — every living former governor was expected to attend — were expected to make their way through checkpoints and toward the Capitol building.
Tall risers stood across from the south portico of the Capitol, where the swearing-in was to take place, and a ring of metal security barriers was covered with red-white-and-blue bunting. Flowers festooned the halls of the building and garnished statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Nearby, marching bands and civic groups prepared for the parade planned to follow the swearing-in ceremony.
Republican former delegate Winsome E. Sears, 57, a Jamaican immigrant now settled in Winchester, was set to be sworn in as lieutenant governor — only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to hold statewide office in Virginia’s history.
And Jason S. Miyares, 45, of Virginia Beach, a Republican former delegate whose mother fled communist Cuba, was to be sworn in as attorney general. He will be the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.
Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group co-chief executive worth upward of $300 million, was a complete unknown in state political circles when he launched his first-ever bid for elective office a year ago. But his enormous wealth and willingness to self-fund instantly made him a credible contender. He eventually lent his campaign $20 million.
The native Virginian introduced himself to voters by playing up his modest roots in the Richmond suburbs and then Virginia Beach, where his family moved after his father lost his job. As a teen, he helped support the family by washing dishes at a diner on the boardwalk. A basketball scholarship was his ticket to Rice University. He went on from there to Harvard Business School.
He and his wife, Suzanne, have four children, the youngest in high school.
Youngkin remains something of a political mystery even as he prepares to assume the state’s highest office. He sent mixed messages as he courted both suburban moderates and Trump’s most ardent fans. He has done little since Election Day to tip his hand, granting very few sit-down media interviews and rolling out Cabinet appointments at an unusually slow place.
Youngkin has named 13 Cabinet nominees and most, like the incoming governor, are strangers to state government. Their newcomer status is on brand for Youngkin, who ran touting his lack of political experience as an asset. But it also presents the new administration with a steep learning curve.
Youngkin has tapped a few experienced Richmond hands, including Richard Cullen, a former U.S. attorney, state attorney general and longtime law firm chairman. Cullen, regarded as the ultimate Richmond insider, has been named the governor’s counselor — a choice widely seen as a nod to the establishment class.
Yet Youngkin telegraphed exactly the opposite message by naming Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist who was Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief, for secretary of natural resources. Senate Democrats are vowing to defeat Wheeler’s nomination — a rarity for a General Assembly that hasn’t snubbed a governor’s Cabinet pick since 2006.
A full slate of festivities was planned for Youngkin and the new administration, including a black-tie dinner Friday night at the Science Museum of Virginia that carried a price of $10,000 per person, and what was billed as a more casual affair Saturday night at the Richmond train station, costing $200 a head. Overall, Youngkin has raised more than $4 million for his inauguration — far more than the $2.7 million Northam raised four years ago and the $2.4 million former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe raised in 2014, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.