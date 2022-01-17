About an hour earlier, “a traffic collision” involving a vehicle near New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road resulted in the death of a pedestrian, police said.
The site is just north of the Capital Beltway in the Hillandale area of Montgomery.
The victims in those two incidents were not immediately identified, pending the notification of their families.
In a third incident, a man was struck and killed on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near the Colesville Road exit, according to the Maryland State Police.
Officials said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. when a vehicle struck the man, who was later identified as Danny J. Beckford, 32, of D.C., killing him. State police said the vehicle’s driver left the scene.