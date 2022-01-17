A woman died after a shooting at an apartment Monday morning in the Bull Run area of Prince William County. Police were looking for a man who ran from the scene, officials said.

A police dog and Fairfax County police helicopter search were unsuccessful, but authorities said there is no ongoing public threat and the incident did not appear to be random.

Prince William police found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds after responding at 10:22 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 8100 block of Cobden Court in the Ravens Crest Apartment complex.

Police said witnesses reported that before officers arrived, a man in black pants and a black jacket with a fur-lined hood ran from the area near Ashton Avenue, a complex of one- and two-bedroom units behind a Costco Wholesale store off Route 234 near Interstate 66. The investigation is ongoing, police said.