Prince William police found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds after responding at 10:22 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 8100 block of Cobden Court in the Ravens Crest Apartment complex.
Police said witnesses reported that before officers arrived, a man in black pants and a black jacket with a fur-lined hood ran from the area near Ashton Avenue, a complex of one- and two-bedroom units behind a Costco Wholesale store off Route 234 near Interstate 66. The investigation is ongoing, police said.