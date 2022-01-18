Federal law allows federal officers who are charged with state criminal violations to remove the case to federal court if they acted “under color of such office.” Hilton accepted the case in April, but Virginia prosecutors argue he was wrong to do so, because the officers acted beyond the scope of their authority. Their brief contends the officers repeatedly violated their training and policies by pursuing Ghaisar for a non-felony offense, pulling their weapons on him and finally shooting him when he was not a threat to the officers or the public.