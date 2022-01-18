Attorneys for the Park Police officers successfully had the case shifted from Fairfax court to federal court, and in October, Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton dismissed all charges, concluding that “the officers were reasonable to fear for Officer Amaya’s life” and “the officers’ decision to discharge their firearms was necessary and proper under the circumstances.”
Fairfax prosecutors, joined by then-Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), appealed Hilton’s ruling to the 4th Circuit, and then-Virginia Solicitor General Michelle Kallen filed an opening appeal brief last week, three days before leaving the post as a new administration took over. A spokeswoman for new attorney general Jason Miyares (R) said Tuesday that his office was still reviewing the case to determine whether it will continue to assist the Fairfax commonwealth’s attorney.
The issues cited by the Virginia prosecutors and the 10 attorneys general, all Democrats, focus on whether Hilton and federal courts in general should easily grant “Supremacy Clause” immunity to federal officers accused of state crimes, and whether the appeals court should clarify the meaning of what are “necessary and proper” actions by a federal officer that entitle them to such immunity.
Racine said in a statement that the attorneys general filed the brief to hold the Park Police officers accountable for killing Ghaisar and to clarify the immunity standards “to ensure states can still seek justice when crimes are committed within their borders. This is particularly important to the District because so many federal law enforcement agencies operate here.”
Attorneys for Vinyard and Amaya did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Ghaisar’s killing occurred more than four years ago, and the criminal case and a civil wrongful-death suit filed by his family remain in limbo, pending the outcome of the 4th Circuit ruling and then a possible appeal to the Supreme Court. Ghaisar, a 25-year-old accountant from McLean, Va., was driving on George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria on Nov. 17, 2017, when he suddenly stopped his Jeep Grand Cherokee in a lane of traffic and was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. Instead of exchanging information with the Corolla driver, Ghaisar drove away.
A lookout was broadcast for Ghaisar’s Jeep, and Vinyard and Amaya spotted it as Ghaisar drove through Old Town Alexandria. The officers said they pulled alongside Ghaisar and yelled at him to pull over, but Ghaisar kept driving. Both vehicles returned to George Washington Parkway in Fairfax County, soon joined by a Fairfax police lieutenant with an in-car video camera.
With the Park Police vehicle’s emergency lights and siren on, Ghaisar stopped once in a lane of the parkway and drove off, then stopped a second time on an exit from the parkway, again driving off, both times as Amaya ran at him with his gun drawn, the Fairfax lieutenant’s video shows. At a third stop in a residential neighborhood, again facing Amaya’s gun, Ghaisar began to roll away again, the video shows. Both Amaya and Vinyard fired five times, in three separate bursts, killing Ghaisar.
The Justice Department in November 2019 declined to file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers. Fairfax prosecutors then took up the case, and Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano in October 2020 obtained indictments against Vinyard and Amaya on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.
Federal law allows federal officers who are charged with state criminal violations to remove the case to federal court if they acted “under color of such office.” Hilton accepted the case in April, but Virginia prosecutors argue he was wrong to do so, because the officers acted beyond the scope of their authority. Their brief contends the officers repeatedly violated their training and policies by pursuing Ghaisar for a non-felony offense, pulling their weapons on him and finally shooting him when he was not a threat to the officers or the public.
The officers relied upon the supremacy clause of the Constitution, which holds that state law must defer to federal law and federal officers may not be prosecuted if they acted under federal authority and “did no more than what was necessary and proper.” Those criteria come from an 1890 Supreme Court case in which a federal marshal was prosecuted for killing a California man while protecting a Supreme Court justice.
The brief from the attorneys general notes that the Supreme Court has ruled that “a federal official may not with impunity ignore the limitations which the controlling law has placed on his powers.” The brief urges that “this Court should take this opportunity to articulate a precise standard that respects states’ criminal-law powers by requiring a sufficiently high showing before shielding federal officers from state prosecutions.”
The brief was signed by Racine and Kwame Raoul of Illinois, Brian E. Frosh of Maryland, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Dana Nessel of Michigan, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Aaron D. Ford of Nevada, Ellen F. Rosenblum of Oregon, Thomas J. Donovan Jr. of Vermont and Robert W. Ferguson of Washington state.