Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said at a news conference Tuesday that the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) was in charge of enforcing the mandate among businesses with liquor licenses, a group that includes most restaurants and bars.
“Teams have been out to see if our establishments have any questions or we can offer any support or to see if we need to encourage them to make sure they are enforcing the rules,” Bowser said. She added that police would only get involved with mandate enforcement if it was regarding a criminal matter.
D.C. is requiring vaccines to enter restaurants and gyms. In most of its suburbs, it’s a very different story.
Enforcement of the District’s vaccine mandate follows a similar process already in place for other mandates, such as indoor mask requirements. ABRA inspectors routinely visit businesses to check for compliance and follow up on tips and complaints submitted by the public, said Jared Powell, the agency’s chief of staff and spokesman.
Powell said the enforcement division received six notices of potential violations from the public between Friday evening and Tuesday afternoon.
But according to a weekly report of citations and warnings issued by ABRA, only one D.C. business, the H Street NE bar and restaurant the Big Board, has received a warning for violating the vaccine mandate. The Big Board also received verbal and written warnings for staff not wearing masks, the report shows. A third violation of staff masking requirements would result in a $1,000 fine.
Owners of the Big Board did not immediately respond to an email about the warning Tuesday, and a person who answered the phone said no one was available to respond to questions over the phone.
The establishment had telegraphed, however, that such a violation was forthcoming. On Thursday, two days before the mandate was to take effect, the Big Board’s Twitter account posted: “As has always been the case for us, everyone is welcome. This rule applies yesterday, today and tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll see you January 16th.”
The tweet gained hundreds of likes and comments. Some users praised the business and promised their support, while others criticized the restaurant for suggesting it would not check vaccination status.
District businesses spent the weeks leading up to Saturday training staff and planning their systems to check for proof of vaccination. Some, such as the Florida Avenue NW beer hall Franklin Hall, put their own vaccine rules in place ahead of the city mandate.
Many small-business owners told The Washington Post they felt optimistic about the new rule, which marks just the latest safety protocol they have had to navigate since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Others worried about losing business or the added responsibility of checking vaccine cards.
At the other end of H Street NE from the Big Board, Donna Durante-Miller, owner of the Elroy, a bar and hookah lounge, said she had to turn away multiple groups Saturday night because they didn’t have vaccine cards. She said most would-be customers didn’t yet know about the rule.
“I hated to see people leave,” Durante-Miller said. “But there’s nothing we can do.”
Bowser said District staff have been in communication with neighboring Montgomery County, which is considering a similar “vaccine passport.” Officials in the suburban Maryland county have said their rules would closely mirror the District’s.
Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.