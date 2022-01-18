Emergency lights flashing on police patrol car. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:41 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:41 a.m. ESTAuthorities said one person is dead after a house fire in Prince George’s County.The fire broke out around 1:33 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 800 block of Balsamtree Place near MD 704 in the Capitol Heights area, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightWhen firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor, and the person was found dead inside, fire officials said. The victim was not identified, pending the notification of relatives.The cause of the fire is under investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...