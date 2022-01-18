I’d then take a book to Lincoln Park. Right now, I’m reading “How to Live: A Life of Montaigne” by Sarah Bakewell. Lunchwise, sometimes I like to go to Eastern Market and get something from Canales Delicatessen or Market Lunch. The crab cakes at Market Lunch are really good. If I have time to ramble, I would go to the El Chilango taco truck off Route 50 in Arlington. I used to work at the Mexican Embassy and the whole staff would go to that taco truck. It’s got the official stamp of approval basically.