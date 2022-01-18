While we’re on the topic of local music, let us revisit “R&B in DC,” the 16-disc box set, with accompanying 352-page book. I wrote last week that music historian Jay Bruder was able to track down many facts for the compilation but was unsure of the inspiration for “Big Sid,” a circa 1955 song by the 3 of Us Trio. To some collectors, the lyric “Can you ride, ride, ride Big Sid?/You ride Big Sid and you might get thrown a mile” suggested the title character was a rickety trolley.