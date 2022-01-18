Other Republican proposals would eliminate several facets of the broader voting policies passed by Democrats that contributed to record turnout in last year’s elections, including the permanent absentee voter roll, no-excuse mail-in votes and drop-off boxes for absentee voting. They’re all on the docket for the House Privileges and Elections Committee, which meets on Friday and, under Republican control, is likely to be more friendly to them than its counterpart in the Democratic-controlled Senate.