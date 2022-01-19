Organizers said they are expecting smaller crowds than years past because of the coronavirus pandemic. In their permit issued by the National Park Service, organizers estimated 50,000 people will attend.
To accommodate this rally, there will be emergency no parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and street closures from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a traffic advisory sent by D.C. police. Here is a list of streets affected:
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th to 3rd streets NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues NW
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 3rd Street from C Street NW to Independence Avenue SW