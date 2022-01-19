The husband also told detectives that the couple, who had been married 40 years, had kept $200,000 in their Silver Spring home, court records said. The total had been declining, he allegedly said, even as she refused to tell him what she was buying, investigators asserted in their filing.
Himanshu M. Tanna, 59, will remain jailed in Montgomery County for at least a week while he undergoes the evaluation. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Alka H. Tanna, also 59.
On Friday, the couple drove their Lexus SUV to make a deposit at the Capital One bank branch along New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Alka Tanna entered herself, made the transaction and walked out.
Police say Himanshu Tanna was behind the wheel, waiting. He accelerated, rammed the SUV into her, backed up, and ran over her, according to police officials. He “then continued to drive and struck a pillar on the bank building before striking the light pole,” detectives wrote.
Crashing into the pole pitched the SUV’s front tires off the ground, disabling the car such that Himanshu Tanna was still inside when police arrived. He was taken into custody. Alka Tanna was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, one of the columns at the eastern entrance to the bank was gone, as repairs were apparently underway. At least part of the light post that was hit also was gone, while its concrete foundation was still visible and had been knocked to the side.
For years, the couple had run a beer and wine store along Georgia Avenue about a mile north of downtown Wheaton. It was locked Tuesday, with bouquets of flowers taped to the front door and resting at its base.
“The lady was nice,” customer Juan Carlos Rivera said outside the store, “the guy was, like, always angry.”
Told what the man was accused of doing, Rivera was stunned — saying that whatever anger he saw didn’t portend that kind of eruption.
Four others customers who passed the store Tuesday expressed similar sentiments: The female owner was generally nice while the man could be curt, they said.
“Something wasn’t right with him,” said Robbie Hill.
Court records do not indicate if Himanshu Tanna had retained an attorney as of Tuesday evening. Local defense attorneys said he was in the process of hiring private counsel. He is due again in court on Jan. 25.