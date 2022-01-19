In the fall, he finally confessed, officials said, revealing from prison that he had strangled and then slit the throat of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in 2002. In the same conversations with Prince George’s County detectives, Helem said he was responsible for another cold case homicide — which he ultimately said was the 1987 killing of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County.