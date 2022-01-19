In the fall, he finally confessed, officials said, revealing from prison that he had strangled and then slit the throat of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in 2002. In the same conversations with Prince George’s County detectives, Helem said he was responsible for another cold case homicide — which he ultimately said was the 1987 killing of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County.
A Fairfax County grand jury indicted Helem on one count of murder in connection with Sober-Adler’s killing on Tuesday, officials said. Helem has been separately charged in Landry’s killing in Prince George’s County.
At a news conference Wednesday, police and prosecutors from both states called the investigations and charges a team effort and highlighted the collaboration between Virginia and Maryland law enforcement.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, as well as Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz and Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, were joined by the original detectives and prosecutors who worked Helem’s cases.
“We now know even more about what danger this killer presented to the entire national capital region,” Davis said.
Construction workers found the nude and beaten body of Sober-Adler in a field near a Days Inn that was under construction in Herndon on the morning of Sept. 8, 1987, according to news reports at the time. The Kensington woman’s car was found a short distance away on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road.
Police believe Sober-Adler had parked her car on the shoulder the night before and walked around the Herndon area. An autopsy determined her cause of death was a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage caused by an unknown object.
Aziz said Helem admitted to picking up Landry in Washington, D.C., and killing her just across the county line in Mount Rainier.
Helem is currently serving a life sentence in Red Onion State Prison in Virginia for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Patricia Bentley, who prosecutors said he strangled with a cord and his hands. Bentley was a single mother to two sons and had driven a bus for Loudoun County schools for six years, The Post reported at the time of his first trial.
Bentley’s oldest son and her best friend found her body inside her townhouse in Chantilly, Va. Detectives focused on Helem, who had been in a relationship with Bentley and moved out of her home in January 2002 — just months before the woman was killed.
Helem was tried three times for Bentley’s death. The first two resulted in mistrials before a jury convicted him in 2003.
Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this story.