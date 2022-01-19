The incident occurred on Dec. 2 aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Dublin to Washington. As the plane was descending, Fethamlk allegedly approached the flight cabin supervisor and asked for white and red wine, according to an affidavit by FBI special agent Keith E. Palli. When the flight cabin supervisor requested that he return to his seat and prepare for landing, Fethamlk insulted the flight cabin supervisor and attempted to take her picture. The flight cabin supervisor tried to cover her face, but Fethamlk grabbed her by her wrists and pushed her up against the cabin entry door, according to the affidavit.