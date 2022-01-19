The former prosecutor, who is the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia, said in a wide-ranging interview that those early moves are just the opening salvo in a broader plan to reorient criminal justice policy in a state that he says has gone too soft on crime and has seen a recent spike in its murder rate.
“I said I wanted to have the office discuss and focus a lot on public safety. That’s a lot of what we are going to be doing,” Miyares said. “We have hired several former commonwealth’s attorneys in several key positions.”
One of Miyares’s first moves — even before he officially took office — was firing around 30 of the roughly 450 members of the attorney general’s staff. They included attorneys who worked on civil rights, opioids, human trafficking and election issues. One of the attorneys in the civil rights division handled housing discrimination.
The firings also included the entire conviction integrity unit, which investigates potential wrongful convictions. The office of Mark R. Herring, Miyares’s predecessor, called the firings a “significant loss” in a statement. One of the fired attorneys tweeted: “I’m so sorry to all the people we didn’t get to help.”
Miyares would not say whether he plans to reverse any of Herring’s policies, but said all are under review.
Miyares edged out Herring in November’s election, part of a conservative wave that brought Republicans to the top three offices in the state. On Saturday, he took office along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome E. Sears.
Democrats, including State Sen. Scott A. Surovell (Fairfax), criticized the way Miyares handled the staffing moves and questioned whether he remained committed to pursuing the issues the fired attorneys were handling.
“Attorneys have an ethical obligation to properly exit a case,” Surovell said. “Giving lawyers 24 hours to exit a case is not right.”
Surovell said he was particularly concerned about whether the conviction integrity unit could effectively continue its work on exonerations after losing its entire staff.
A Miyares spokeswoman, Victoria LaCivita, said in a statement the office will continue work in all the areas covered by the fired attorneys. She said it was clear throughout the campaign that Miyares and Herring had “very different visions for the office.”
“We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past,” LaCivita said.
Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor, said it has been tradition to keep attorney general office staffers who are not political appointees from administration to administration. Tobias said he could not recall another incoming attorney general who fired so many. Tobias said the move sent a strong message about Miyares’s priorities and put employees on notice.
“[Miyares] portrays himself as a law-and-order attorney general,” Tobias said. “He said explicitly it’s time to stop coddling criminals and start worrying about people who have been harmed by crime.”
Hours after taking office on Saturday, Miyares announced investigations into the Virginia Parole Board’s release of felons and Loudoun County schools handling of a pair of sexual assaults by a high school student. Both cases have generated controversy.
Miyares said the parole board may have violated state law by releasing offenders convicted of murder, rape and other serious crimes without notifying victims. In the latter case, Miyares said he wants to know whether school officials covered up the sexual assaults for political gain.
Virignia’s attorney general has less jurisdiction over crime than attorneys general in some other states, but Miyares hopes to expand that role. The office currently handles some child exploitation cases, computer crimes, consumer protection laws and gang activity among others, as well as offers legal advice to state agencies and legislators. Local prosecutors around the state handle most crimes.
Miyares said he plans to reconfigure the unit that investigated wrongful convictions to pursue special investigations and cold cases as well. The unit will be headed by former Arlington prosecutor and Democrat Theo Stamos. It was created by Herring in April 2021.
Miyares also expects to get money from the state legislature to pair state prosecutors with federal prosecutors to handle gun crimes associated with homicides. He’s also promised a particular focus on combating human trafficking and has hired a coordinator in that area.
In addition, Miyares’s office is working with Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle) on legislation that will allow local police and sheriffs to ask the attorney general’s office to prosecute certain violent crimes, instead of the local prosecutor in the jurisdiction.
Miyares said the bill was a response to some liberal prosecutors, such as Fairfax County’s Steve T. Descano, who had not sought to prosecute defendants to the fullest extent or sought sentences that critics argue were too lenient.
“If you’re not going to do your job, let Virginians have a backup plan in the attorney general,” Miyares said.
Descano said in a statement that crime overall has dropped in Fairfax County since he took office and he takes crime seriously.
“This bill is really about Attorney General Miyares’ desire to work on behalf of national Trump-aligned Republicans to stifle reform in diverse jurisdictions like mine and bring back the failed ‘tough-on-crime’ policies that disproportionately harmed Black and brown Virginians,” Descano said.
Miyares is also supporting bills that would bring back sentencing by juries, beef up tools to investigate and prosecute elder abuse and require prosecutors to be notified when suspects are let out on bond.
The prospects for all the bills are uncertain in a General Assembly split between a Republican-controlled House of Delegates and a Senate controlled by Democrats.
Miyares said one completely new initiative his office is undertaking is to create the office’s first chief privacy counsel to investigate and prosecute cases involving breaches or misuse of personal data. The position is an outgrowth of the Consumer Protection Data Act, which was passed by the legislature last year and signed into law by former governor Ralph Northam (D).
Herring liked to say he turned the attorney general’s office into a “progressive powerhouse,” using its powers to pursue liberal goals on hot button issues like abortion and same-sex marriage. Specifically, Miyares said he has no plans to proactively wade into abortion policy.
Miyares said he envisions a less activist role for the office and would defend all Virginia laws, even those he voted against as a legislator. Herring famously refused to defend a Virginia law banning same-sex marriage shortly after he took office.
“The General Assembly makes the decision on how it wants to apply the law,” Miyares said. “I’m a balls and strikes guy. That’s how I would approach it. Hopefully with a sense of humility.”
That includes a lawsuit recently filed by Herring that accused the town of Windsor’s police of a pattern of discriminatory policing, after a video emerged of a controversial stop by officers on Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant.
Miyares said he is open to pursuing similar “pattern-and-practice” investigations. Miyares, who is the son of a Cuban immigrant, said he was sensitive to abuse by police after hearing his uncle relay a story of being detained and abused by Cuban authorities shortly after the Bay of Pigs invasion. He said his uncle was subject to a mock execution.
“I’m a passionate believer in individual dignity and not abusing that — least of all by government,” Miyares said.
Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.