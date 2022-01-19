“I think that Kelly Schultz’s fundraising total means she’s a really viable candidate,” said Melissa Deckman, the chair of the political science department at Washington College, adding that if Schultz raised less than a million it would have spelled trouble for her bid.
Cox and the other candidates have until late Wednesday night to file their campaign finance reports with the Maryland Board of Elections. Cox’s campaign did not respond to a request for information about his fundraising. Ficker, an anti-tax activist, had not made his report public Wednesday afternoon.
Democrats are vying to regain the governor’s mansion after losing the seat to Hogan twice. Two of the last three governors in Maryland, a blue state, have been Republicans.
Schulz’s coffers pale in comparison to top-tier Democratic candidates, including author and former nonprofit chief executive Wes Moore whose campaign reported $4.8 million; State Comptroller Peter Franchot, who raised $1.1 million and has $3.3 million on hand; former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who reported raising $2.7 million; and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr., who took in $2.5 million.
Missing jewels and art: A lawsuit against a retired professor is ruffling the well-to-do from Georgetown to Newport, R.I.
In a crowded field, a bigger bank allows candidates to introduce themselves to voters and to get their message out to them.
Like Schulz, Moore and King are also first-time candidates.
Former Maryland attorney general Douglas Gansler, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain, and Jerome Segal, the former head of the Bread and Roses party, had not made their fundraising reports public as of Wednesday afternoon.
Laura Neuman, a former Republican Anne Arundel County executive who switched to the Democratic Party in 2020, launched a gubernatorial campaign less than two weeks ago.
In other big statewide races, U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) reported raising $647,000 with $615,000 cash on hand to replace retiring attorney general Brian E. Frosh (D). Brown is in an unprecedented battle against Katie Curran O’Malley, a retired judge and the wife of former governor Martin O’Malley, in the Democratic primary to become the state’s next attorney general.
In the one-of-a-kind matchup, Brown, who served as lieutenant governor during the O’Malley administration, faces the wife of his former ally. The race is expected to be tough competition, with both candidates garnering some heavy endorsements shortly after launching their campaigns.
Based on campaign coffers, Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams (D) are locked in a tight money race for state comptroller, the state’s chief tax collector.
Lierman’s fundraising prowess has resulted in $1.7 million in the bank, while Adams has $1.85 million on hand in a self-funded campaign, leaving both candidates in a down-ballot race with more funding than some gubernatorial candidates.
Adams, an entrepreneur and first-time statewide candidate, loaned his campaign $2 million, according to campaign officials.
Lierman, who is endorsed by Emily’s List, is vying to become the first woman to serve as state comptroller. Adams, if elected, would be the first Black person to hold the position.
The same gender and race dynamics are also present in the contest to be Maryland’s next governor and attorney general. All of those top statewide elected offices in Maryland have only been held by White men.