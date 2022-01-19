The fatal shooting occurred about 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cloud Place NE, near Division Avenue. Police said officers responding to calls about gunshots found the victims.
Authorities identified the man who died as Devin Brewer of Northeast Washington. The other man was not identified, and police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said they were looking for a burgundy Toyota Highlander with D.C. license plates.
About 7 p.m., police said, two men were shot about a half-mile away, in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street NE. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said they were also looking for a burgundy Toyota Highlander in the Capitol Street shooting, though they did not know whether the license plate was the same as for the Highlander seen at the Cloud Place shooting.
Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said detectives are looking into whether the two shootings are connected.
Authorities did not discuss a possible motive and said no arrest has been made.
There have been five homicides in the District this year, compared with eight at this time in 2021. Homicides last year surpassed 200 in the city for the first time since 2003.