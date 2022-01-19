But right now, we don’t, and we know children are coming to school sick. Taking away one of the few safety measures Virginia schools have in place against a virus that has already killed more than 850,000 people in the United States may seem a respectful bow to parents. In reality, it is a blatant disregard for the youngest and most vulnerable among us. It is accepting that children will be more likely to pass the virus on to classmates and educators and that they will take it home to relatives who may not get a mild case.