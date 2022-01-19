“Angela Sailor’s experience in government, nonprofits and the private sector will guide us as we ensure that the government is working for all Virginians across our diverse Commonwealth, especially when it comes to economic opportunity for all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement announcing the appointment.
Sailor has a long record in government and Republican politics. She was a top lieutenant at Heritage to another recent Youngkin appointee — Kay Coles James, the former Heritage president who Youngkin appointed as secretary of the commonwealth. The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank.
In 2019, James named Sailor as head of a new organization within the Heritage Foundation: the Feulner Institute, which had a mission to “restore confidence in America’s founding values and principles,” according to its website.
Sailor served in the White House Office of Public Liaison during the George W. Bush administration, where “her portfolio included domestic policy directly impacting the African-American and Senior Citizen communities,” according to the biography released by the Youngkin administration. She also served as deputy chief of staff to Bush education secretary Rod Paige.
Under Northam, the diversity office was charged with creating a plan to address “systemic inequities” throughout state government. Wednesday’s announcement said the office will now take “a stronger and more focused role on promoting ideas, policies, and economic opportunities for disadvantaged Virginians, including Virginians living with disabilities and bringing Virginians of different faiths together.”
Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), the head of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he was not familiar enough with Sailor to comment on her appointment. But he said he was troubled by the effort to rename the department. “Literally their first step is taking equity out of the equation,” he said.
Sailor and all of Youngkin’s other Cabinet appointees are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly. The House of Delegates has a narrow Republican majority while the Senate has a thin Democratic majority.
Sailor’s appointment rounds out Youngkin’s Cabinet, which features 11 men and five women and includes three African Americans.