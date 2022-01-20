This isn’t a place to spend the afternoon searching through dusty bins: Records are arranged by genre in sleek metal racks. The selection is especially strong in ’90s hip-hop — beyond Mos Def, the Roots and Digable Planets, the soundtracks for “Above the Rim” and “Soul in the Hole” were available on a recent visit — and soulful jazz in the vein of Grover Washington and Roy Ayers. There are always classics, too, whether Blue Note reissues or a $100 Miles Davis original. “You get that mix,” Talley says. “We have a 22-year-old come here and buy a 21 Savage record, and then their grandmother can come in buy a Fela record or a Luther Vandross record, and both of them are still having fun and comfortable within the space.”