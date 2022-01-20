Inner Wave at Union Stage: This five-piece band makes soft synth, indie rock that loosens the muscles, enlivens a dull day and makes a walk down the street into more of a strut. The Los Angeles band specializes in big cinematic strokes, and used that framework to guide its artistic and musical vision. In an interview with cultural publication Remezcla, keyboardist Chris Runners says “I’d imagined a movie, and take a frame from that movie and try to make it as the cover” for the artwork of the 2017 album “Underwater Pipe Dreams.” On its latest album “Apoptosis,” Inner Wave take the definition of the word to heart: The group is rebuilding after loss, but taking it slow and easy, evidenced by a maturing, polished sound with its signature flourishes in riffs and melodies because that’s a part of life. Saying goodbye to what once was means it’s time to usher in the new, and Inner Wave is more than ready. 8 p.m. $19-$36.