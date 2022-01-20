Thursday, Jan. 20
Washington Capitals Home Away Watch Parties at Ballston Quarter: Ballston is the Washington Capitals’ home away from home, thanks to the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the team’s practice facility that sits atop a parking garage. Ballston is playing up the connection with a series of seven game-watching parties between Jan. 20 and April 29, starting with tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Giant screens will be set up indoors and on Ballston Quarter’s plaza while a DJ spins and bars and restaurants offer specials. Expect team-related giveaways while cheering on the Caps. 7 p.m. Free.
D.C. Pancakes and Booze Art Show at Hook Hall: The pop-up underground art show returns at the Park View beer hall, armed with art and plenty of free pancakes. More than one hundred local artists are exhibiting work, with further entertainment from music and live body painting. 7 p.m. $15 for limited presale, $20 online or at the door.
Friday, Jan. 21
Alexandria Restaurant Week and National Harbor’s Fooduary: Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, but two more neighborhoods launch their own restaurant week celebrations this weekend. More than 70 participants offer $35 prix fixe menus during Alexandria Restaurant Week, with the majority also offering those two- or three-course meals for takeout dining through Jan. 30. (A bonus: Menus include options for one as well as two people, so singles don’t feel left out.) Highlights include Ada’s on the River, Kismet Modern Indian and Evening Star Cafe.
Across the Potomac, Fooduary at National Harbor and the MGM Casino brings $25 brunch and lunch menus, and dinner for $40 or $55 at the Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, Succotash and other eateries through Jan. 30. Show a receipt from a participating restaurant for discounted rides on the Capital Wheel or entrance to Mount Vernon. National Harbor is also bringing back virtual cocktail and cooking classes on its website, nationalharbor.com.
NHL Black Hockey History Tour: Earlier this week, the Boston Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 — a fitting honor for the player who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958. With O’Ree’s accomplishments back in the spotlight, hockey fans can learn even more about the game’s trailblazers this weekend, as the Black Hockey History Tour visits two local rinks. Sponsored by the NHL, the traveling mini-museum tells the stories of players like O’Ree and Angela James, the Hockey Hall of Famer known as “the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey,” as well as current players and Stanley Cup champions, with memorabilia and an interactive locker room display. Masks are required for entry, and the number of people inside will be limited. Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Rockville Ice Arena; Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at SkateQuest in Reston. Free.
Daft Punk is Playing at My House at DC9: It’s a very good weekend for fans of helmet-wearing Frenchmen and self-conscious dance-rock bands. The first of two nights celebrating the glory days of the early 2000s finds DJs Phoenix and Dionysus rocking Daft Punk and LCD Soundsystem alongside Justice, Simian Mobile Disco, Miike Snow and MSTRKRFT while videos stream on screens above the dance floor. Keep the party going on Saturday at the 9:30 Club (read more about that below). 10 p.m. Free with advance RSVP; $5 at the door.
‘Tears of the Black Tiger’ at Suns Cinema: The 2000 movie melds key elements of classic romance and action movies, both parodying and paying homage to 1950s and 1960s Thai cinema. “Tears of the Black Tiger” centers on a poor young man who falls in love with a woman from a wealthy family, and their forbidden love affair spans years in this epic story. The film’s bombastic aesthetic and nostalgic, action-packed story line has cemented its place as a modern cult classic. 9:45 p.m. $10.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Hot Cocoa Karaoke at Metrobar: As the pandemic raged through the summer of 2020, karaoke became “a raging cocktail of everything epidemiologists tell us to avoid”: Huddling close together in bars or around a microphone, expelling more respiratory droplets with every chorus. But Jesse Rauch, the founder of District Karaoke and a co-owner of Metrobar might have found a solution: Hot Cocoa Karaoke, which takes place outdoors, in a heated tent at the Rhode Island Avenue bar. (Outside of extremely cold weather, the tent usually has multiple sides rolled up.) Grab a spiked cider, find space next to a firepit, and prepare to sing along. 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free.
LCD Soundsystem vs. Daft Punk dance party at 9:30 Club: This installment of the Take Me Out 2000s indie dance party celebrates two electronic music pioneers: New York City’s LCD Soundsystem and Paris’ Daft Punk. You know the hits, from “Losing My Edge” to “Get Lucky,” but be prepared to also hear deep cuts, remixes and related DFA Records and French Touch tunes. 9 p.m. $15.
Robert Burns Night at Silver Branch Brewing: You might expect a brewery to celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s National Bard with a hearty Scotch ale, but Silver Branch goes beyond with bagpipes, readings of Burns’ poetry, and Scotch flights. (You’ll still want to make sure you order Full Tweed Jacket, a traditional Wee Heavy.) 5 p.m. Free admission; food and drink prices vary.
Monday, Jan. 24
Streaming jazz from Blues Alley: Live-streamed concerts helped Blues Alley weather capacity restrictions and the closure of music venues during the pandemic, and with coronavirus cases remaining high, the venerable jazz club is again offering the option of watching live music from your couch, as well as in-person at the historic Georgetown venue. The Eric Byrd Trio celebrates its 20th anniversary on Monday, marking two decades of spreading the gospel of bebop, around the D.C. area and across the globe. Thursday, it’s Mark Meadows and the Movement — a funk-tinged jazz group that had planned to perform a tribute to Martin Luther King. Jr. on Jan. 17, but had the concert postponed by snow and ice. Both nights feature in-person performances at 8 and 10 p.m., and free live streams of the 8 p.m. shows. Free; Registration is required on bluesalley.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Capitol Cider House Virtual Grand Tasting: On a recent visit to Capitol Cider House’s Petworth taproom, we were impressed with the range of apple-based adult beverages on tap. In addition to the citrusy, crushable Sap Happy, made with Winesap apples from the Blue Ridge Mountains, there was the wintry Hot Damn!, featuring tart cranberries and spicy peppers, and a selection of pommeaus, a blend of unfermented cider and a French-style eau de vie that’s aged in bourbon or amaro barrels. Intrigued? The cider makers are hosting a virtual version of their annual grand tasting, with at least 10 ciders and pommeaus on the menu. Admission includes samples of all the drinks, which can be picked up at the cidery or, for an extra fee, delivered anywhere in the city. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. $29 pickup; $39 delivery.
Inner Wave at Union Stage: This five-piece band makes soft synth, indie rock that loosens the muscles, enlivens a dull day and makes a walk down the street into more of a strut. The Los Angeles band specializes in big cinematic strokes, and used that framework to guide its artistic and musical vision. In an interview with cultural publication Remezcla, keyboardist Chris Runners says “I’d imagined a movie, and take a frame from that movie and try to make it as the cover” for the artwork of the 2017 album “Underwater Pipe Dreams.” On its latest album “Apoptosis,” Inner Wave take the definition of the word to heart: The group is rebuilding after loss, but taking it slow and easy, evidenced by a maturing, polished sound with its signature flourishes in riffs and melodies because that’s a part of life. Saying goodbye to what once was means it’s time to usher in the new, and Inner Wave is more than ready. 8 p.m. $19-$36.
Edmonia Lewis Commemorative Forever Stamp Sale at Smithsonian American Art Museum: African American and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis is immortalized as part of the United States Postal Service’s Black Heritage Forever Stamp series. The in-person event celebrates the life and legacy of the sculptor at the museum that holds the largest collection of her work. The stamp, featuring Lewis gazing determinedly into the distance against a light blue background, was designed by Antonio Alcalá and based on a photograph of Lewis by Augustus Marshall, dating between 1864 and 1871. 12:30 p.m. Registration is required.