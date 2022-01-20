Forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang said the early-morning rain is expected to turn to snow around sunrise and 1 to 2 inches are possible in the D.C. area. The snow, forecasters said, should end around noon.
The storm is expected to impact travel along the Interstate 95 corridor from Richmond to Boston, and drivers are advised to use caution and stay off roadways, if possible.
No major crashes were reported along the main thoroughfares in the DMV area, and crews were ready to treat roads, according to several area departments of transportation.
Officials warned that roads are already dangerous with rain.
On Metro, trains are running normally. But Metrobus said its services may change, depending on the weather.