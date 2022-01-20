The woman was identified as Sierra Johnson, 27, of Northeast Washington. A sister reached Thursday said the family was not up for talking.
No arrest had been made as of Thursday afternoon, but a D.C. police spokesman said it appears the killer and Johnson knew each other. The nature of that relationship could not immediately be determined.
Hours before Johnson was shot, police said a separate shooting claimed the life of a man in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood.
Police said the shooting occurred inside an apartment about 12:40 p.m.
The victim was identified as Darryl Hall, 32, of Southwest Washington.
Police said they arrested Jinard Kearney, 35, also of Southwest, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed. Authorities did not comment on a possible motive but said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
Kearney had not made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court as of Thursday afternoon and it could not be determined whether he has an attorney.
As of Wednesday, there have been seven homicides in the District this year. Last year ended with more than 200 killings for the first time since 2003.