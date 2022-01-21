Late last year, Miyares’s Democratic predecessor, Mark Herring, signed onto the brief urging the Supreme Court to find that the Mississippi law ran afoul of the Roe decision. He was joined by 23 other attorneys general.
The Supreme Court is considering a challenge to the Mississippi law by the state’s last abortion clinic, which says the law creates a near total ban on abortion in the state.
Miyares’s move won’t have much legal impact on the Supreme Court case, since Virginia is not a party in the lawsuit. The Supreme Court has the discretion to use friend-of-the-court briefs or ignore them in arriving at its decisions.
But Miyares’s move does signal a major change on abortion policy by the attorney general’s office, the same day thousands attended the “March for Life” rally against abortion in D.C. Herring was a vocal supporter of abortion rights and filed similar friend-of-the-court briefs against abortion bans in Texas and South Carolina.
Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson argued that Roe vs. Wade and another significant decision upholding access to abortion should be overturned in a letter to the Supreme Court announcing Virginia was withdrawing from the friend-of-the-court brief in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“Virginia is now of the view that that Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several [s]tates to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion,” Ferguson wrote. He wrote that Roe and the other decision were “wrongly decided.”
The Supreme Court could weaken or effectively overturn Roe v. Wade when it issues a decision on the Mississippi case this year.
Miyares’s move on the friend-of-the-court brief comes two days after he reversed course on another legal effort by Herring, pulling Virginia out of a coalition of states seeking to defend the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants.
Miyares, who took office Saturday, was part of a conservative wave that swept Republicans into the top three offices in the state. He promised in a recent interview with Fox News that there was a “new sheriff in town.”