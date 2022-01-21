The mRNA coronavirus vaccines have proved to be some of the best ever added to physicians’ arsenal. As of October, according to the most recent estimates from the CDC, those who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and a booster were 40 times less likely to die of the virus than the unvaccinated. There is not yet sufficient evidence to judge the vaccines’ exact level of protection against severe outcomes from the omicron variant, but early research in the United Kingdom and South Africa has been promising.