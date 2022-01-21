Sgt. Jason Woods, peer-support-team coordinator, said past programs have assisted first responders with stress and mental health, but after the department suffered multiple suicides, more efforts were taken. Woods said peer-support team members are “a team of trusted colleagues” trained to identify when a person is in crisis and then to connect them with the resources they need. The recent addition of Levi and Avery have given the peer-support team a new tool to reach those who need help accepting help.