Museums are not included in D.C.'s vaccination mandate, which requires everyone age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other indoor venues. (A full list of locations is on the VaxDC website.) However, you may be required to show proof of vaccination to eat or drink inside museum cafes. Beginning Jan. 21, the National Gallery of Art will require diners to show proof of vaccination to enter its Cascade Cafe, located between the East and West buildings, and the Sculpture Garden’s Pavilion Cafe. (The Pavilion Cafe also offers to-go orders, which do not require proof of vaccination.) Other cafes at the National Gallery will be closed. The Smithsonian will start requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside cafes and restaurants at museums and the National Zoo on Jan. 22.