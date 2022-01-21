Three museums are closed: The National Air and Space Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Postal Museum. (The Air and Space Museum was already slated to close March 28 for renovations, and reopen in the fall.) The three big museums on the Mall — American History, Natural History and African American History and Culture — are open five days per week. American History is open Friday through Tuesday, while the latter two are open Wednesday through Sunday.
Most other facilities, including the National Zoo, the Hirshhorn and the National Portrait Gallery, are now open Thursday through Sunday. Only the Udvar-Hazy Center, in Chantilly, and the Smithsonian Institution Building, known as the Castle, remain open daily. The full schedule is available on si.edu/visit.
Other museums and historic sites are closed, too.
The Smithsonian isn’t the only attraction where you might find locked doors this spring. The National Gallery of Art is closing the East Building, home to its modern art collection, on Feb. 28 for restoration work on the skylight, as well as other renovations. The National Gallery plans to reopen the building in June.
The National Museum of Women in the Arts closed for extensive building renovations in August 2021, and is not expected to reopen until fall 2023. However, some of the museum’s treasures, including works by Lavinia Fontana, Amy Sherald and Frida Kahlo, are on display at the National Gallery of Art during the closure.
The Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, the historic home of the National Woman’s Party — had big plans for 2020, the centennial of women’s suffrage. However, the museum closed in March 2020, and has not reopened to the public. The National Park Service announced that the museum will be closed through early 2023 while the roof, windows and other portions of the building are renovated. It’s not the only Park Service site closed at the moment: at Cedar Hill, Frederick Douglass’s Anacostia home, the grounds are open but the house is closed.
The Folger Shakespeare Library is closed until 2023 to add a new entrance, exhibition spaces and research areas.
You don’t need to show proof of vaccination to enter most museums.
Museums are not included in D.C.'s vaccination mandate, which requires everyone age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other indoor venues. (A full list of locations is on the VaxDC website.) However, you may be required to show proof of vaccination to eat or drink inside museum cafes. Beginning Jan. 21, the National Gallery of Art will require diners to show proof of vaccination to enter its Cascade Cafe, located between the East and West buildings, and the Sculpture Garden’s Pavilion Cafe. (The Pavilion Cafe also offers to-go orders, which do not require proof of vaccination.) Other cafes at the National Gallery will be closed. The Smithsonian will start requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside cafes and restaurants at museums and the National Zoo on Jan. 22.
Some museums are asking for proof of vaccination anyway.
While museums don’t have to require proof of vaccination, the Mayor’s order allows businesses to set stricter entry requirements. The Phillips Collection began asking for proof of vaccination for visitors 12 and older in November, though it also accepts negative same-day tests. Most visitors show photographs of their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine cards on their smartphone — a process that Jennifer Mitchell, the museum’s media relations manager, says takes “about 10 seconds for the staff to verify” that the card and ID are the same. “The longest part of the process usually involves people searching for their vaccination card.”
The Kreeger Museum has a similar policy to the Phillips Collection. Both specify that the result of a self-administered test, such as one of the city’s rapid antigen tests, is not acceptable. On Jan. 6, Planet Word began requiring all visitors 12 and older to show proof of full vaccination.
